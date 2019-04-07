Yesterday i realized Modi has found another venue to advertise himself. i watch "Bhabhi ji ghar par hain" (that's right, deal with it), this TV serial has started to use some not so subtle Product placement/advertisement recently, but yesterday something else happened

...1/n pic.twitter.com/hClL6PErvF — Victim (Heath Ledger) Floperoi (@VictimGames) April 6, 2019

Was it a deliberate plug or an attempt to be topical?

The popular Hindi comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which airs on &TV, sang praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its recently aired episodes, using adjectives like a “karmat, gyani and susheel” (hard-working, knowledgeable and amiable.”)

Twitter user @VictimGames drew attention to the what looked like campaigning on episodes that were aired on Friday and Thursday. A scene from the episode on April 4 (above) showed one of the characters lauding Modi’s flagship scheme, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, while the next day’s episode had another character praise theNDA government’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line households.