Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: How to win an election in Arunachal, civilian traffic ban on J&K highway and more Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 3 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Arunabh Saikia: Inputs | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh Srinagar-Jammu Highway Pre-poll survey Elections 2019 Print