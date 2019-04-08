Play

These supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – or are they part of a planned marketing effort? – abroad clearly believe that support can be shown anywhere, whether onlookers can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections or not. After all, there is always social media.

Participants in this particular flash mob somewhere in a foreign country (video above) cane be seen wearing T-shirts that read “Namo again”, along with a sketch of Modi. A few people can be seen waving BJP flags in the background.

The performers danced to a version of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless, which was recreated by the composer himself, as a tribute to “non-stop India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The video also features a person dressed to look like Modi (well, sort of).

The flash mob is clearly part of the marketing arsenal of candidates now. Here is one for the Congress candidate from Bengaluru North, Krishna Byre Gowda.