In a kind of incident that is becoming increasingly visible on live television, Congress leader Alok Sharma threw a glass of water at Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson KK Sharma during a live debate on television news channel News 24.

Alok Sharma lost his composure when he was called a traitor on the programme by KK Sharma, and threw water at him. Anchor Sandeep Choudhary, who was seated between the two, was also drenched in the process.

Although Alok Sharma was rebuked by Choudhary, he kept reiterating that it was unfair for KK Sharma to address anyone as a traitor.