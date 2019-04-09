Watch: This Kerala teenager went to take her class 10 board exam on horseback
For CA Krishna, it was a dream come true on the last day of her examinations.
Ask any class 10 student and they will tell you that day of the final board examination is an important event. A teenaged girl from Thrissur district, Kerala, decided to make the day even more memorable by taking a horse to her exam centre.
After CA Krishna, who studies at the Holy Grace Academy in Mala, fulfilled her aspiration of riding her horse to take her SSLC examination, a video of her galloping on the road promptly went viral. “On the last day of exams, it was the Social Studies paper, and I chose to ride the horse to school on that day,” Krishna told The News Minute.
She added that many thought it was a bad idea to take a horse to the exam, given that there would be traffic on the roads, but she was not dissuaded. “I’ve been training in horse riding from the time I was studying in the seventh standard,” she said. “I have gone to school riding the horse on some other occasions in the past. Last year also, I rode the horse to attend my ninth standard exam.”
The viral video caught the attention of businessman Anand Mahindra, who retweeted it.