On April 8, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union minister for law and justice, decided to exit from a live television show on TV9 Bharatvarsh channel.

News anchor Ajit Anjum, who is also the consulting editor of the channel, allegedly asked Prasad some questions things that were missing in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto. Prasad lashed out at Anjum, demanding to know why he wasn’t being asked about the “foundation of India”.

“Kyu rahu mai aapke karyakram mein? Nahi rahunga (Why should I stay in your programme? I will not),” Prasad said to Anjum, adding, “Agar aap senior sampadak hain toh mai bhi desh ka senior neta hoon (If you are a senior editor, I, too, am a senior minister of the country).”

The Union minister proceeded to take off his microphone and did not pay heed to multiple requests by the anchor to rejoin the show. He looked visibly upset over the questions that were put to him.

The BJP manifesto was released on April 8, three days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.