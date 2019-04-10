Play

Edutainment show Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon has released a song highlighting the importance of sanitation and cleanliness among its viewers.

The song, in the form of a qawwali, “appeals to the masses to take necessary steps in order to maintain reasonable standards of sanitation and hygiene for the present as well as future generations”. It focuses on the unhealthy practice of open defecation which is still prevalent in some parts of India.

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon is a show produced by the Population Foundation of India. The protagonist of the show is Dr Sneha Mathur, who quits her lucrative career in Mumbai and returns to her village to focus on its development.