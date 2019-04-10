Play

If you are a frequent flier, chances are that you barely pay attention to the safety demonstration before take-off. But one particular air hostess found a way to make sure every passenger listened to the instructions she was giving out – by rapping them.

Adele, an employee of the Southwest Airlines grabbed the microphone before the flight from Los Angeles heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, took off and read out the instructions in true hip-hop fashion.

The delighted passengers clapped and cheered along as she sang about fastening seatbelts and turning off electronic gadgets – and some even joined in.