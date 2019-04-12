#WATCH Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagraj dances with a group of people while campaigning in Hoskote. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/InQmOuLOis — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Karnataka’s Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj stood true to his name during while campaigning when he broke into a “Naagin” dance to woo voters.

Nagaraj, whose name translates to “King of Serpents,” was canvassing for Congress candidate and former union minister M Veerappa Moily at Katigenahalli village in Hoskote. The music band accompanying him began playing the evergreen song Man Dole Mera Tan Dole from the Hindi movie Nagin, and the 67-year-old minister began swaying to it along with his supporters. ANI posted a clip (video above) of his performance which reportedly went on for 10 minutes.

Nagaraj, who is the MLA from Hosur, was ranked the richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms in September 2018, with assets amounting to Rs 1,015 crore.