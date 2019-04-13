A California man was quite literally swept off his feet when he crossed paths with a whirlwind of dust. Security cameras captured the moment he was caught by the “dust devil” and began swirling amidst debris in Alan Witt Park in the city of Fairfield.

The strength of the whirlwind also ripped apart the roof of a building nearby. According to ABC7, no one, including the man caught in the middle, was injured. The City of Fairfield posted the video on their Facebook page.

Crews in Solano County were reportedly repairing the damage caused by the “dust devil”.