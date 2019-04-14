Play

“Democracy will not work for the simple reason we have got a social structure which is totally incompatible with parliamentary democracy.” This is what BR Ambedkar had to say when he was asked whether he thought democracy and elections would be successful in India.

In 1953, Ambedkar gave an interview to BBC in which he emphasised that caste inequality would hinder the functioning of a democracy, and argued that the social structure had to be fixed in order to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary democracy.

Ambedkar spoke at length on Indian democracy, the limitations of the electoral system and the role of communism in the interview (video above). April 14, 2019 marks his 128th birth anniversary.