Play

On a recent episode of the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed concerns of Alexa devices recording all conversations and sharing funny ones in private Amazon employee chat rooms. Alexa is a virtual home assistant developed by Amazon.

To demonstrate his claims, Kimmel brought his own Alexa device to the show.

The conversation between the home assistant device and Kimmel is obviously scripted but nevertheless a hilarious one. Alexa throws up some of Kimmel’s most-asked questions, which include strange queries such as the one on whether shampoo can be eaten, and absurd requests like the one to bring cake.