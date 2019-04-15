Play

Katie Porter, a first-time, 45-year-old United States Congresswoman, is making waves with her grilling of the JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. A video of the hearing is being shared widely on social media.

According to The Guardian, the dialogue took place on April 10 during a US Senate hearing, when California’s Democratic representative Porter grilled Dimon over the low wages his bank pays to their junior employees. She ran him through the extremely basic expenses of a junior level female employee of his bank who has to take care of a child and is $567 short of making ends meet, every month.

According to Porter, the figures exclude clothing, the child’s school lunches, field trips, and prescription drugs. When asked how this employee should manage “the budget shortfall while working full time at the bank”, Dimon’s repeated answer was, “I don’t know, I’d have to think about it.”

Dimon takes in $31 million as his annual salary, according to 2018 figures quoted by Porter.