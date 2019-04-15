Candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress celebrated Bihu together in Guwahati on Sunday.

Bobbeeta Sharma, the Congress candidate for Gauhati constituency, and Queen Ojha, the BJP candidate, were seen participating in song and dance at Latashil, a key venue for celebrations of the Assamese New Year. In the video shared by G Plus, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi can also be seen displaying his dancing skills.

Sharma also shared pictures from the event on Twitter.

“Despite election campaigns, people cutting across political lines are here, enjoying Bihu,” Gogoi told NDTV. “We are instead, criticising each other in poll rallies. It should always be like this.”

Sharma said the event was an opportunity to meet and greet people. “In Assam, we have an interesting culture where social life is more important,” she said.

Ojha told NDTV that she wanted people to see what she was like as a “real person” and not a politician.