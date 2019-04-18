In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, only 66.4% people cast their votes, a figure indicative of how voting is not considered important task by all people across the country. In a bid to spread awareness, television channel MTV has come up with a new campaign titled Vote. Because You Can.

The video of the campaign features Abdi, a young Somali boy living in a refugee camp in Kenya. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than two million Somalis have fled their country due to conflict. The video focusses on the statelessness of refugees, and the lack of voting rights that come with it. It hopes to drive home the point that “democracy is a privilege”, encouraging Indians to participate whole-heartedly in the Lok Sabha elections.