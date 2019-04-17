The Election Fix The Election Fix, Episode 3: Who will fill the political vacuum in Tamil Nadu? Every week, we bring you the most important analyses to keep you ahead this election season. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Play Presenters: Smitha Nair, Rohan Venkataramakrishnan | Guest: Dhanya Rajendran| Video Editor and Animator: Crystelle Nunes| Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. AIADMK DMK Tamil Nadu Elections2019 Print