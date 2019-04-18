Is the Songkran Festival ready? pic.twitter.com/4pJ0y8ZaC1 — 几木 (@3gPAxOev2HdPV3x) April 13, 2019

The Thai New Year or Songkran is celebrated in the south-east Asian country with much fervour and delight. The festival begins on April 12 every year and ends on April 16. In videos posted on the internet, people can be seen spraying water on one another, which is one of the most prominent features of this celebration.

According to a report in the BBC, Songrkan is the biggest water fight in the world. Throwing water at people signifies helping them wash away bad luck from the previous year. This festival is also celebrated in Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Festivities also include coordinated dances on the streets.