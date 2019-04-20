Play

Helvetica, arguably the world’s most popular font, was created in 1957 by Max Miedinger and Edouard Hoffman. It was designed primarily to address the faults of its predecessor sans serif fonts from the Grotesque family.

Originally called Haas Grotesk, the name was changed to Helvetica “to reflect its Swiss ethos”. The Neue Helvetica version of the font, however, was designed for the pre-internet time with low-resolution screens. As time progressed and technological demands amplified, Neue Helvetica began losing its charm.

Enter Helvetica Now, a modern version of the font.

Helvetica Now is available in three sizes – micro, text, and display. According to typography experts, the new font has everything we love about Helvetica and everything we need today: better shapes, better spacing, and better features.