If not for some timely help from his friends, a buffalo could have fallen prey to not one but two animals that were out to get him.

In a nail-biting video posted online, the buffalo, which was near a watering hole, was spotted by a pride of lions that wasted no time in going after him. The bovine jumped into the water to avoid the lions, only to find a crocodile waiting for him, leading to a tense fight between everyone involved.

The buffalo’s desperate bid to save itself was successful when help arrived in the form of its herd, which chased the lions away. The incident, which took place in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, was captured by a tour guide and posted on the Facebook page Latest Sightings- Kruger.