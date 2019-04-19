Play

While political parties are using rap to woo voters and attack their opposition during their election campaign, a rapper duo have used it the way it was intended – as a form of protest.

Arivu and Ofro have launched an “anti-Indian” song that highlights troubling subjects – such as communalism, the protests in Tamil Nadu against the sharing of the Cauvery waters, and corruption and hypocrisy by the political class.

Arivu, who gained recognition as a member of the music band, The Castless Collective, wrote the lyrics and has been performing the song during his shows since last year.

Arivu decided to shoot make a video for the song and release it in time for the elections. “I didn’t want my song to be on ‘inspiring people to vote’,” he told The News Minute. “My song was going to reach someone whose face I’ve not seen before. I wanted the message to be right.”

He added that anyone being called “anti-Indian” saddened him. “We are Indians firstly and lastly. This is what Ambedkar said too. Humanity is important for all of us. Calling us ‘anti Indian’ is the most absurd thing. I used rap as a medium to take the message to youngsters.”

The song is a part of Arivu and Ofro’s hip-hop album Therukural, which has six politically charged songs.