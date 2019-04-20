A tourist who was visiting South Africa with his wife to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary had his arm severely bitten by a lioness when he was stroking the animal through an electric fence. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the man has been identified as Pieter Nortje.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, was recorded by 55-year-old Pieter Nortje’s wife Ilze. The incident took place when a lioness attacked Nortje and took hold of his arm between her teeth. Nortje’s arm was in the fenced area, trying to stroke the animals while his wife filmed him. Nortje has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Bloemfontein, suffering from septic shock.