All said and done, how does wearing a bullet proof jacket in a newsroom will prevent a ghareeb on the street from stray bullets? pic.twitter.com/ZtexzUuDGG — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 17, 2019

On April 16, a child less than two years old was killed in firing in Pakistan’s Karachi. Pakistani news channel Samaa TV’s anchor Kiran Naz decided to protest against the incident by wearing a bulletproof jacket during her show.

Naz has been known for her dramatic presentations in the past too, with many people on social media comparing her to Indian news anchor Arnab Goswami. In this video she can be seen advising people, albeit sarcastically, that they should find ways to invest in bulletproof jackets before other necessities like medication.

The parents of one-and-a-half-year-old Ahsan, who was killed in Karachi, have said that he was shot by a policeman, reported Samaa TV. Two policemen have been arrested.