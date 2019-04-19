Watch: Stephen Colbert had to remind Donald Trump that he does not work for Fox News
Trump’s tiff with the news network over its Bernie Sanders interview led to some angry tweets from the president.
US President Donald Trump’s fondness for Fox News is no secret, with the channel also reciprocating the love in equal measure. But their courtship seemed to hit a rough patch over the past few days, with Trump tweeting his disappointment with the network for its interview with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
In one of his tweets, Trump talked about the network using “we” as a pronoun, which led to Late Show host Stephen Colbert deeming it necessary to point out who the boss was. Colbert reminded Trump “on behalf of the American people” that he did not work for Fox News – they worked for him.
Colbert also did not let go of the opportunity to mock Trump for thanking himself in his tweets.