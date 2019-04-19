Play

US President Donald Trump’s fondness for Fox News is no secret, with the channel also reciprocating the love in equal measure. But their courtship seemed to hit a rough patch over the past few days, with Trump tweeting his disappointment with the network for its interview with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

In one of his tweets, Trump talked about the network using “we” as a pronoun, which led to Late Show host Stephen Colbert deeming it necessary to point out who the boss was. Colbert reminded Trump “on behalf of the American people” that he did not work for Fox News – they worked for him.

Colbert also did not let go of the opportunity to mock Trump for thanking himself in his tweets.