Eco India Eco India: Meet the artisans who are reviving the traditional, eco-friendly art of Batik printing How handloom makers in Gujarat are shunning the use of cheaper, synthetic alternatives and choosing to make their production process organic. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Ambar Shrivastava | Assistant Producers: Shibika Suresh, Dewang Trivedi | Script & Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. textile chemical dyes block printing Batik Print