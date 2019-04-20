Play

When the full report of United States special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation – or at least the parts of it that were not redacted – finally saw the light of the day, it was all any late night television host could talk about.

The report of the investigation into possible collusion between US President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, along with his attempts to block the enquiry – revealed, among other things, that Trump feared the appointment of a special counsel to lead the investigation and even tried to stop or influence it multiple times.

Host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert mocked the Trump campaign for acknowledging that it would benefit from possible Russian interference, even if it didn’t engage in any criminal activity to help. “You know that saying – ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing’. Well, the Trump campaign took that as a challenge”.

Over at Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host called Trump “a terrible boyfriend who keeps giving mixed messages,” after the president said the report exonerated him, despite claiming he had never read it.

“Say what you will about this president [but] he has Americans reading again,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped.

Attorney General William Barr’s press conference, before the release of the report, got a special mention in each of the segments for making false claims about the findings of the report.