Watch: The mystery of Kim Kardashian West's sink has been revealed
The reality television star has finally explained how basin-less sinks in her ultra-posh bathroom work.
On the April 11 edition of Vogue’s 73 Questions with Kim Kardashian West, a large number of people were left baffled with her bathroom sinks that featured no basins. The mystery made for an intense discussion on social media, so much so that the reality television star had to offer an explanation.
On April 18, Kim Kardashian West posted a video on her Instagram stories, explaining how the basin-less sinks in her ultra-posh bathroom work. “Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink were made and it does actually slightly slope down. There’s a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up,” Kim said in her video.
Naturally, people on social media had opinions on this extremely important topic.