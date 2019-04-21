The mystery of Kim Kardashian's sinks is finally solved. https://t.co/qRRQajfJaw pic.twitter.com/j5e1kiGnGu — E! News (@enews) April 17, 2019

On the April 11 edition of Vogue’s 73 Questions with Kim Kardashian West, a large number of people were left baffled with her bathroom sinks that featured no basins. The mystery made for an intense discussion on social media, so much so that the reality television star had to offer an explanation.

On April 18, Kim Kardashian West posted a video on her Instagram stories, explaining how the basin-less sinks in her ultra-posh bathroom work. “Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink were made and it does actually slightly slope down. There’s a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up,” Kim said in her video.

Naturally, people on social media had opinions on this extremely important topic.

Kim Kardashian West gives sink tutorial on IG explaining how the UNIQUE sink her husband, Kanye West helped design with Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin works 🙌🏽 isn’t Ye very creative? 💚 pic.twitter.com/bz6ehRZjBp — Ogechi♐️👑 (@OGKardashWest) April 17, 2019

I don’t get Kim Kardashian’s sink.. like what about toothpaste n what bout like dirt!! What if ur washing something dirty !! Idk man lol — Jordann (@_nnadroj) April 19, 2019

When sink basins make world news! @KimKardashian took to Instagram to explain her & @KanyeWest's 'impossible' sink design!



With finishing touches by @watermarkbklyn pic.twitter.com/3k5BVcw21d — PaulbarryKBB (@PaulbarryKbb) April 18, 2019