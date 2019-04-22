Play

An elephant that was brought to a temple festival in Kerala’s Palakkad district went on a rampage, sending residents running helter-skelter on Thursday.

The tusker, named Vadakkumnathan Ganeshan, toppled vehicles and charged at the mahout who tried to control it. According to The Indian Express, both the elephant and the mahout were injured in the incident but no casualties were reported.

An elephant squad had to step in to help the mahout bring it under control but not before it managed to damage a boundary wall and two electric posts. People who were present at the scene in Kuzhalmannam posted videos of the incident.

