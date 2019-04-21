Full video at ThePrint: https://t.co/7RnhqOtKIE



A few days after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan purportedly made sexist remarks against Jaya Prada, the Rampur BJP candidate said she had not heard of any such remarks by members of her own party.

In an interview with The Print on the campaign trail, Jaya Prada was asked for her opinion on leaders of her own party making sexist statements, to which she replied, “How can I comment if I have not seen it?” Several BJP leaders have been accused of taking misogynistic digs at female politicians, including Priyanka Gandhi.

Azam Khan was widely criticised for saying he had figured out that the colour “the current BJP candidate’s underwear” is khaki within 17 days, at a rally in Rampur. Jaya Prada said all the leaders in BJP were standing with her after the comments.