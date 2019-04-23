Play

Perhaps the best known talent of millennials is the ease with which they operate on social media. But, how good are they when it comes to basic skills needed for household chores? Late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel had his team perform a social experiment to find out how adept millennials are at opening a can of paint, and the results are hilarious.

In a segment of the show titled “The Kimmellenial Challenge”, a member of Kimmel’s team asked millennials on the street to open a can of paint. Many attempted the challenge, using pliers, a tin-opener at an incorrect angle, and even a toilet plunger, but were unsuccessful. The one person who finally managed to open the can almost destroyed the lid, and gave up when asked to put it back.

Kimmel deemed it appropriate to bestow an award of participation on the millennials for their “great try”.