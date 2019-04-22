If you watch one thing this #EarthDay, make it this.



A message of hope from Sir David Attenborough. #ShareOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/4BpYd2Mgj0 — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) April 22, 2019

On the occasion of Earth Day, the United Kingdom wing of the World Wildlife Fund has posted a video it calls a “message of hope” from broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough.

In the video, titled Our Planet, A Reason For Hope, Attenborough talks about how it is now possible to save the planet, a possibility that did not manifest itself too clearly in the past few years. “There’s never been a better opportunity to take control,” he says in the video, given that all the problems of the Earth have been identified and we are working on the solutions now.

Attenborough lays out an “obvious plan” to save the Earth: stop doing the damaging stuff, roll out new green technology as soon as they arrive, stabilise the human population, and keep hold of the natural wealth that is currently available to us. If humans follow all these steps to secure a harmonious future for all living organisms on Earth, in eighty years’ time the worst of the after-effects of the destruction will be past us.

The video also addresses the challenges that humans face in working towards curbing climate change and the preservation of the Earth. “Big picture. Long term. They are not in our field of vision. That must change if we are going to change,” Attenborough says.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to spread awareness about the importance of protection and preservation of the environment.