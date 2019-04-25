Play

Pasta is no longer just a tasty dish, thanks to a YouTuber who used it to build a computer – and a fully functional one at that.

When Micah Laplante’s wife joked about a PC made of pasta, Laplante did not just laugh and move on, but decided to make it a reality. The YouTuber, whose channel Laplanet Arts concentrates on product reviews, used lasagna and rigatoni pasta and a broken Asus Transformer tablet to actually build a computer.

Apart from the motherboard, batteries, buttons and ports taken from the tablet, Laplante’s device may be largely edible (leaving out the glue, paint and electric tape). He called it the LASAGNA PC V.1 and demonstrated its use in a video posted on his channel.