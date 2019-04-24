Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: ISIS says ‘responsible for Sri Lanka’, ‘faulty’ EVMs and justice for Bilkis Bano Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | T A Ameerudheen: Inputs | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. EVM tampering Supreme Court Bilkis Bano Islamic State Sri Lanka blasts UN Security Council Print