Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a collective chronicling incidents of hate violence in India, has released a new video from a village in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the spirit of communal harmony that thrives here.

The video focusses on garment shop owner Aminullah Khan from Kunra village in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district and how he, despite being a Muslim, has been an actor in the area’s famous Ramlila for many years. Aminullah tells Karwan-e-Mohabbat that Ramlila in Kunra was founded in 1935 by his late grandfather Nyamatullah Khan. Currently portraying the role of Ravan, Aminullah says that he has also played Vishnu, Dasharath, Parshuram, Pali, and Meghnad in the past.

Zahida Khan, Aminullah Khan’s wife, is extremely supportive of her husband’s performance. “I ask him to shut the shop and focus on rehearsals when the team needs to practice,” she says.

“I was fortunate enough to be born in a village like Kunra where people understand each other and respect each other’s religion,” Aminullah says on the harmony in his village. Other people from the village, who also feature in the video, talk about how the village members live like one big family, taking part in all festivities, irrespective of their religion.

The village temple and mosque share a wall, a feature that is not spotted very often in the country.