Music directors Mithoon and Shailendra Singh have created a new song titled One India My India. It has been sung by Mithoon, Sukhwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, and Godswill.

The mission of the song, according to the creators, is to “spread more love in this increasingly divided world”. The song was shot across 21 locations of India, mostly places of religious importance. Some of the locations featured in the music video include Varanasi, Amritsar, Kerala, and New Delhi.