Eco India Eco India: How a simple innovation in oyster farming has transformed the lives of these fisherwomen In coastal Maharashtra, fisherwomen build bamboo structures in the creek behind their village to farm oysters, which also helps the environment around them. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Mohammad Ismail Shaikh | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producers: Sijo Jose, Arun Nair | Assistant Producer: Shibika Suresh | Script & Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oyster farming innovation household income Print