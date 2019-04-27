Musician Nick Lutsko has created a hilarious video clip styled like an ’80s pop song, calling out Fox News editors for peddling fake news and running a campaign in support of the United States President Donald Trump.

The Fox News anchors featured in the video include Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Jeanine Pirro. The video, in fact, begins with Trump calling these four journalists his “great great friends in the media”.

The video was posted on Facebook by CollegeHumor.