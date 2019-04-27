Barde chi wadi lies less than 2 KM's away from Vaitarna dam which pumps water to Mumbai 120 KM's away. Mumbai gets 100 to 307 litres water per capita per day. To collect the same amount of water women of Barde chi wadi would have to rappell in the well 15 times.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/o8EJDHL5cQ — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) April 25, 2019

The proximity of Maharashtra’s upper Vaitarna Dam to the tribal settlement of Barde-Chi-Wadi is not enough to get its people easy access to water. Mumbai, on the other hand, manages to get a constant supply of water from the dam, even though it is over a hundred kilometres away.

In a video posted on twitter, women from Barde-Chi-Wadi can be seen lowering themselves on ropes into a well to fetch water for their daily usage in the summer months. The well is about 60 feet deep, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Barde-Chi-Wadi is at a distance of less than two kilometres from the upper Vaitarna Dam. And yet the matter of regular water supply in the area has not been addressed.