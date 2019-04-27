Watch: Women in this Maharashtra settlement lower themselves on ropes into a well to collect water
The proximity of Maharashtra’s upper Vaitarna Dam to the tribal settlement of Barde-Chi-Wadi is not enough to get its people easy access to water. Mumbai, on the other hand, manages to get a constant supply of water from the dam, even though it is over a hundred kilometres away.
In a video posted on twitter, women from Barde-Chi-Wadi can be seen lowering themselves on ropes into a well to fetch water for their daily usage in the summer months. The well is about 60 feet deep, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Barde-Chi-Wadi is at a distance of less than two kilometres from the upper Vaitarna Dam. And yet the matter of regular water supply in the area has not been addressed.