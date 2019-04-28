Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met for a short duration at Kanpur airport while on their respective campaign trails, a video of which was posted by Rahul on Facebook.

“Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother...I’m doing these massive long flights, and I’m going in little helicopters, squeezed up, and my sister, she’s doing short flights and is going in a big helicopter,” Rahul said, adding, “but I love her.”

“That’s not true,” responded Priyanka, laughing. The duo also posed for pictures before Rahul took another flight and Priyanka headed towards a car.