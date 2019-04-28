#TheBigFight | BJP's Vivek Reddy says farmers’ income has gone up by 50% in last five years; @_YogendraYadav calls it an "extraordinary claim"



Watch full show here: https://t.co/hZYVkTbwm7

During a television debate, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vivek Reddy claimed that the income of Indian farmers has risen substantially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His claim left Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav visibly baffled.

Appearing on a debate anchored by Nidhi Razdan, Reddy said that the income of farmers has increased by 50%. Yadav’s bewildered reaction to Reddy’s statement is the highlight of this two-minute video.

When asked for the source of the statistics, Reddy said that the “agricultural data put out by the government of India” has quoted the figures, adding that the purchasing power of the farmers has also increased. Another panelist commented sarcastically in the background that the farmers of the country are “dying of happiness”.

Yadav challenged Reddy to produce any data from an official government source that says that the income of farmers has risen, even by 30%, promising to issue a statement asking farmers to vote for Modi if this could be provided.

According to a report in The Indian Express, agricultural income grew by 2.04% in the October-December 2018 quarter, a 14-year-old-low.