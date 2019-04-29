Play

Comedian Samantha Bee had to take it upon herself to give people a taste of the original format of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. That’s because, at the American president’s insistence, the age-old tradition of inviting a comedian to roast him (or her) has been discontinued.

So, Bee decided to do it on her own initiative. In her roast of the United States President Donald Trump during the show titled Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Bee said, “There are so many things you could say about the President, that he’s vicious, vindictive, stupid, unattractive, unloved, will die alone, but what can we say that Melania hasn’t already said.”

Bee first hosted a show similar to this year’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017. For the latest edition of the dinner, the White House Correspondents’ Association booked a historian instead of a comedian since Trump had tweeted that the dinner should change. Unlike other presidents of the past, Trump has never attended the annual event where a comedian roasts the president in office.

“We are holding the dinner that they should be holding,” Samantha said during her show. “Our president tweeted the White House correspondents’ dinner should change, and they did it,” she added. “No one should ever do what the president tweets at them.” Among the stars present at the show were rapper Saweetie and actors Robert De Niro and Brandon Victor Dixon.

One segment of the show also “paid tribute” to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for not holding a press briefing in close to two months now.

The show also featured Conservative comedian Zam Larson to maintain “diversity of opinion”.