From the air force hospital in Gorakhpur - the Happy song to cheer up the day. pic.twitter.com/1J4YnLApTc — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) April 27, 2019

Pharell Williams’s song Happy, released back in 2013, is still an enormously popular anthem across the world. In the age of the internet, it has become one of the most covered songs by amateur performers.

In a video going viral on twitter, the staff of the Air Force Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur can be seen performing in accompaniment to the song. Almost everyone from the hospital seems to be a part of the video – doctors, officers, patients, and many others.

A few even took this as an opportunity to show off their dancing skills, something that they wouldn’t get a chance to do on a regular day of dealing with patients.