Watch: How Smriti Irani took part in fire-fighting efforts after a blaze broke out in UP’s Amethi
Irani, who was campaigning in the area, rushed to the scene and even operated a hand-pump to draw water.
Union Minister Smriti Irani was forced to take a break from campaigning for the Bharatiya Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency and jump into action to help fight a fire that had erupted in one of the villages.
In a video released by ANI UP, Irani can be seen using a hand-pump to fill water into buckets as residents scrambled to put out the flames in a field in Purab Dwara village. She can also be seen consoling those whose fields were damaged in the fire.
According to India Today, the fire destroyed about 100 acres of the wheat crop, and a 55-year-old farmer died of shock. The fire was extinguished around 5.30 pm.