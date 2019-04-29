#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway pic.twitter.com/JARKp5k2mh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani was forced to take a break from campaigning for the Bharatiya Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency and jump into action to help fight a fire that had erupted in one of the villages.

In a video released by ANI UP, Irani can be seen using a hand-pump to fill water into buckets as residents scrambled to put out the flames in a field in Purab Dwara village. She can also be seen consoling those whose fields were damaged in the fire.

According to India Today, the fire destroyed about 100 acres of the wheat crop, and a 55-year-old farmer died of shock. The fire was extinguished around 5.30 pm.