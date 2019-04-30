Play

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann ki Baat, a group of people have started a video series titled Aqal ki Baat (Words of Wisdom).

Aqal ki Baat aims at “sensitising the citizens on various issues of concern”. The people featured in the videos so far include lawyer Prashant Bhushan, economist Jayati Ghosh, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and activist Harsh Mander.

Play

Play

Play

The subjects covered during the show include demonetisation, economics, women’s rights, and other topics of social relevance.

Play

Play

According to a report in The Hindu, the series was made at a very low budget. Shabnam Hashmi, founder of the Anhad NGO and one of the producers of the show, said that the main platform for distribution of these videos is WhatsApp.