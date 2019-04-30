Play

It’s unbelievable, because world leaders do not talk this way anymore, if at all they ever did. But what if we could imagine?

What Canny AI, a start-up from Tel Aviv, Israel has done with video dialogue replacement procedure is effective (and frightening, considering the manipulation involved). So we now have a video of world leaders like US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British PM Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, lip-syncing to John Lennon’s legendary peace anthem Imagine.

The song, as we know, encourages us to imagine a world in which there are no borders or barriers or division along the lines of religion and nationality. “What you are about to see is not real,” the first lines of text in the video say, adding, “But it can be.”