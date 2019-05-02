Play

Extinction Rebellion, a socio-political movement in Britain aimed at climate and biodiversity conservation, has won a temporary 20-day stay on High Speed 2. As the name suggests, HS2 is a high-speed railway network being built to connect London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester.

To achieve this feat, the protestors “sat up on trees in the London borough of Hillingdon to save them from chainsaws”, Daily Mail reported. Some protestors were seated in hammocks that they tied as high as sixty feet above the ground.

A new permit for another road closure to fell the trees will take 20 days to be granted, spokesperson Sarah Green was quoted as saying. Some protestors stayed up on the tree all day, with food in packets being ferried to them on ropes.