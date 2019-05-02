Play

Playing Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones propelled actor Peter Dinklage into the spotlight. But there seems to be one more person who has also benefited from the fame the show offers – a Pakistani waiter who bears an uncanny resemblance to Dinklage.

Rozi Khan had not even heard of Dinklage until a few months ago, when the son of the owner of the Rawalpindi restaurant he worked at recognised the similarities and posted a picture of him on Facebook. Khan, who became a social media celebrity as a result, has now debuted as an actor in a television commercial.

The Game of Thrones-inspired advertisement was for a Pakistani food delivery service called Cheetay. He played the role of Dinklage, who is repeatedly interrupted by fans of the show while eating at restaurants.

Apart from the strikingly similar facial features, both Khan and Dinklage are also of the same height (135 cms or 4 ft 5 in). Khan told AFP that he had been stopped by strangers many times for a picture. “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” he said.