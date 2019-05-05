Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel..... pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 30, 2019

Authorities monitoring the feed of a security camera set over a busy London road found they had a slight difficulty observing vehicles, owing to a couple of feathery visitors dominating the frame.

Two seagulls, now nicknamed Graeme and Steve, repeatedly flew in front of the camera on the road north of Blackwall Tunnel in east London. Transport for London, a Twitter account that gives traffic updates to Londoners initially posted a picture of one of the birds staring into the camera.

In a video (top) posted later, the bird was seen to have returned to the spot. It was soon joined by its friend and their antics ended up entertaining the world.

Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times. pic.twitter.com/lsIDhD8nL2 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2019

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES IT'S A FIFTY FOOT SEAGULL https://t.co/Yj5dRYYMYt — Robert Ramsay (@MothTwiceborn) April 30, 2019