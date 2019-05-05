Watch: Two seagulls photo-bombing a London traffic security camera are internet celebrities
The newest go-to guys for traffic updates.
Authorities monitoring the feed of a security camera set over a busy London road found they had a slight difficulty observing vehicles, owing to a couple of feathery visitors dominating the frame.
Two seagulls, now nicknamed Graeme and Steve, repeatedly flew in front of the camera on the road north of Blackwall Tunnel in east London. Transport for London, a Twitter account that gives traffic updates to Londoners initially posted a picture of one of the birds staring into the camera.
In a video (top) posted later, the bird was seen to have returned to the spot. It was soon joined by its friend and their antics ended up entertaining the world.