The Lok Sabha elections have given a fresh impetus to armchair activism, with the battle lines sharply drawn in drawing rooms, where people criticise or praise governments, but do not really participate in choosing one by voting.

Poet Binit recently performed his piece titled Behdar Kursi (armchair), explaining that this might help the shame to be shared.

“We are revolutionaries,” he says, “but we’re waiting in hope of a messiah.”