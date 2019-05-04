Play

In a freak incident, recorded on CCTV camera, a monkey stole money from an open cash register at a toll booth and ran away while a flabbergasted attendant looked on. The video was posted on YouTube by a channel called Newscrunch Admin, and the location was identified as Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The monkey that stole the money was inside a car which pulled up at the booth. The animal jumped out of it, dived straight for a pile of cash, and ran away. According to the information provided with the video, an official of the toll management company named Manoj Sharma said that the monkey stole Rs 5,000 in the April 25 incident. The person in the car denied any involvement.