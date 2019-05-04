Play

During a public meeting, the MP of the West Delhi constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parmesh Verma, was asked to list the work he has done in his constituency in the past five years. Instead of replying, he declared “Bharat mata ki jai” and wrapped up the event.

Verma’s first response was to tell the questioner to “read up on it”. When the man persisted, Verma asked about his educational qualifications, and told the audience to chant “Bharat mata ki jai”. A policeman can be seen on the video recording the incident on his phone.

In April, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was campaigning for the BJP candidate – his wife – Kirron Kher in Chandigarh. A journalist him for his views on the allegation that Kirron Kher has been more active as an actor than as an MP. Anupam Kher’s response to the question? “Bharat mata ki jai”.